Left Menu

The Legacy of Storytelling: Remembering Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who pioneered the parallel cinema movement in India with films like 'Ankur' and 'Manthan,' passed away at 90. Notable figures like President Murmu, PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute, acknowledging his transformative impact on cinema and his commitment to social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:19 IST
The Legacy of Storytelling: Remembering Shyam Benegal
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, renowned for pioneering the parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Monday at 90 in Mumbai. His death marks the end of a monumental chapter in Indian cinema, with tributes pouring in from across the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Benegal's transformative impact on storytelling and his commitment to social issues. Esteemed for his classics such as 'Ankur' and 'Manthan,' Benegal's storytelling inspired many actors, including Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, shaping India's cinematic landscape profoundly.

Political leaders, film industry peers, and admirers worldwide mourn the loss of this cinematic visionary. Benegal's work continues to inspire and his legacy is celebrated as a cornerstone of Indian cinema history. He passed away after battling chronic kidney disease, leaving behind his daughter and wife, Nira Benegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024