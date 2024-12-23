The Legacy of Storytelling: Remembering Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, renowned for pioneering the parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Monday at 90 in Mumbai. His death marks the end of a monumental chapter in Indian cinema, with tributes pouring in from across the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Benegal's transformative impact on storytelling and his commitment to social issues. Esteemed for his classics such as 'Ankur' and 'Manthan,' Benegal's storytelling inspired many actors, including Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, shaping India's cinematic landscape profoundly.

Political leaders, film industry peers, and admirers worldwide mourn the loss of this cinematic visionary. Benegal's work continues to inspire and his legacy is celebrated as a cornerstone of Indian cinema history. He passed away after battling chronic kidney disease, leaving behind his daughter and wife, Nira Benegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)