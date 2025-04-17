Govt Hosts 'Manthan Shivir' to Strategize Future of Indian Chemical Sector

The Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, organized a one-day intensive brainstorming session titled “Manthan Shivir” in New Delhi today. The event was chaired by Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, who also heads the Ministries of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers. The initiative brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on a long-term vision for transforming India’s chemical and petrochemical industry.

The Shivir served as a collaborative platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from across ministries to examine sector-specific challenges and opportunities. With India aiming to become a $5 trillion economy and achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047, this event was designed to forge a strategic pathway for the sustainable and inclusive growth of the chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

Visionary Leadership and Holistic Participation

In his address, Shri J.P. Nadda praised the Department for conceptualizing and executing the “Manthan Shivir” with a futuristic outlook. He underscored the importance of creative, out-of-the-box thinking in administrative planning and policy formulation, urging participants to transcend routine tasks and contribute innovative ideas that align with national development priorities.

Acknowledging the cross-ministerial participation, the Minister emphasized the importance of institutionalizing such collaborative platforms. “We must move away from siloed thinking. A whole-of-government approach is vital to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat,” he said. He recommended that such deliberations be held at regular intervals and incorporated into the policymaking process.

He further reiterated the Government’s commitment to building a resilient, self-reliant, and future-ready industrial ecosystem that can withstand global disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties.

Secretary's Address: Emphasis on Economic Contribution

Ms. Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, highlighted the growing importance of India’s chemical sector, noting that it contributes approximately 1.4% to the national GDP and represents nearly 9% of gross value addition in manufacturing.

She acknowledged recent achievements, including infrastructure development and regulatory reforms, while pointing out the necessity of intensified efforts to meet the evolving demands of global markets and environmental imperatives. “The future of India’s chemical industry lies in innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness. We need focused strategies to support startups, foster research, and improve the ease of doing business,” she stated.

In-Depth Discussions on Six Key Themes

The “Manthan Shivir” was structured around six crucial thematic areas, each aimed at addressing core concerns and future opportunities within the sector:

Infrastructure Development – Focused on the expansion of dedicated Chemical Parks, enhancement of logistics, and strengthening of supply chains to improve industrial efficiency. Sustainability, Recycling & Circular Economy – Discussed strategies to reduce environmental impact through green technologies, increased recycling capacities, and shifting towards a circular economy. Trade Remedial Measures – Addressed the need for strategic trade policies, anti-dumping mechanisms, and tariff structures to protect domestic industries from unfair competition. Boosting Manufacturing Towards Viksit Bharat – Concentrated on policy reforms, financial incentives, and innovation ecosystems to drive large-scale manufacturing aligned with the national development mission. Skilled Workforce & Training – Emphasized the importance of human capital by discussing reforms in training modules, certification programs, and partnerships with technical institutes. Roadmap for a Future-Ready Plastic Industry – Focused on technological advancement, eco-friendly alternatives, and innovation in the plastic sector, especially in light of growing global environmental concerns.

Each session featured expert panels comprising officials from allied ministries such as Revenue, Pharmaceuticals, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Science & Technology, MSME, Textiles, and MoEFCC. Representatives from the NITI Aayog, Bureau of Indian Standards, Central Pollution Control Board, and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) also shared valuable insights.

Outcomes and Recommendations

The Shivir concluded with the presentation of key recommendations to the Union Minister. These included policy suggestions on enhancing domestic value chains, facilitating faster clearances, bolstering R&D infrastructure, and incentivizing green manufacturing practices. Shri Nadda lauded the comprehensive nature of the deliberations and urged the Department to convert the discussions into actionable plans.

He called for the creation of a structured follow-up mechanism to monitor the implementation of the ideas discussed during the event. “We have the talent, the technology, and the will. Now we need targeted execution to elevate India as a global leader in the chemical and petrochemical space,” he said.

Toward a Sustainable, Resilient Future

The “Manthan Shivir” marked a significant step forward in fostering a unified vision for the Indian chemical industry. With the collective wisdom of inter-ministerial and institutional participation, the event has laid the groundwork for a sector that is innovative, sustainable, and globally competitive.

As India marches toward its centenary of independence in 2047, the strategic insights and policy direction provided by events like these will play a vital role in driving economic growth and self-reliance. The chemical and petrochemical sector, being central to industrial development, is poised to be a major contributor to this journey.