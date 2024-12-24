NFL Expands Global Reach with Netflix Games

The NFL is aiming to extend its global presence by leveraging the power of Netflix. This Christmas, two high-profile games featuring big teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be streamed on the platform, accessible to over 270 million subscribers worldwide.

In a significant update from Hollywood, the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin has been dropped. The legal proceedings stemmed from a tragic incident on the set of his movie 'Rust' in 2021. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey has formally withdrawn her challenge to the case's prior dismissal.

This development is notable within the entertainment industry, as Baldwin's case has been closely followed by the public and media alike, prompting discussions on both legal and film safety grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)