Miral's Green Leap: Abu Dhabi's Path to Sustainable Tourism

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Miral, the leading developer of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has launched its Sustainability Strategy. The new strategy underscores Miral's commitment to becoming a regional leader in sustainable leisure, entertainment, and tourism experiences by 2030.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, emphasized the strategy's role in promoting responsible growth and innovation while contributing to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision. The strategy highlights key objectives, including leading in sustainable leisure experiences across the region and integrating cultural, environmental, and social elements.

Miral's initiatives include reducing carbon footprint, promoting sustainable tourism, and ensuring employees' well-being. Projects like installing solar panels and promoting marine conservation reflect this commitment. The firm aims to transform its destinations into sustainable hubs, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the tourism industry.

