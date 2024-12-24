Left Menu

Miral's Green Leap: Abu Dhabi's Path to Sustainable Tourism

Miral, a leading creator of immersive destinations in Abu Dhabi, announces its Sustainability Strategy, aiming to set a regional benchmark in sustainable leisure and tourism by 2030. The strategy focuses on sustainable development, carbon reduction, and cultural enrichment, aligning with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:32 IST
Miral's Green Leap: Abu Dhabi's Path to Sustainable Tourism

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Miral, the leading developer of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has launched its Sustainability Strategy. The new strategy underscores Miral's commitment to becoming a regional leader in sustainable leisure, entertainment, and tourism experiences by 2030.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, emphasized the strategy's role in promoting responsible growth and innovation while contributing to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 vision. The strategy highlights key objectives, including leading in sustainable leisure experiences across the region and integrating cultural, environmental, and social elements.

Miral's initiatives include reducing carbon footprint, promoting sustainable tourism, and ensuring employees' well-being. Projects like installing solar panels and promoting marine conservation reflect this commitment. The firm aims to transform its destinations into sustainable hubs, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024