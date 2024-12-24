Left Menu

Periyar's Legacy: A Symbol of Unity and Change in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes continuing Periyar's legacy of fighting caste and religious barriers. On Periyar's death anniversary, Stalin hails the social reformer's global influence and stresses unity. The DMK continues to uphold Periyar's vision for equality, symbolized by his iconic walking stick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:41 IST
In a moving tribute, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the enduring impact of rationalist leader Periyar on the state's social fabric.

Periyar, a symbol of unity and self-respect, has inspired the DMK to challenge barriers of caste and religion, Stalin remarked on his death anniversary.

Receiving a replica of Periyar's walking stick from Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, Stalin reiterated the historical significance of Periyar's vision in contemporary society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

