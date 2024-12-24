Periyar's Legacy: A Symbol of Unity and Change in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizes continuing Periyar's legacy of fighting caste and religious barriers. On Periyar's death anniversary, Stalin hails the social reformer's global influence and stresses unity. The DMK continues to uphold Periyar's vision for equality, symbolized by his iconic walking stick.
In a moving tribute, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the enduring impact of rationalist leader Periyar on the state's social fabric.
Periyar, a symbol of unity and self-respect, has inspired the DMK to challenge barriers of caste and religion, Stalin remarked on his death anniversary.
Receiving a replica of Periyar's walking stick from Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, Stalin reiterated the historical significance of Periyar's vision in contemporary society.
