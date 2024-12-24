Periyar's Legacy: A Symbol of Unity and Change in Tamil Nadu

In a moving tribute, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the enduring impact of rationalist leader Periyar on the state's social fabric.

Periyar, a symbol of unity and self-respect, has inspired the DMK to challenge barriers of caste and religion, Stalin remarked on his death anniversary.

Receiving a replica of Periyar's walking stick from Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, Stalin reiterated the historical significance of Periyar's vision in contemporary society.

(With inputs from agencies.)