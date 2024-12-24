Left Menu

Celebrate 2025: Grand New Year's Eve Bash in Sri Ganganagar!

Sri Ganganagar is set for a grand New Year's Eve celebration at Tu Jhoom featuring a live performance by local sensation MP Singh. Known for his soulful Sufi music, Singh will entertain guests at Avasa Resort. Tickets are selling fast for this anticipated event on December 31, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:33 IST
Celebration Image Credit: Pexels

In Sri Ganganagar, the excitement for 2025 starts early with a much-awaited New Year's Eve celebration at Tu Jhoom. The event promises a captivating live performance from the city's very own musical icon, Mohinder Pal Singh, known affectionately as MP Singh.

Famed for his soul-stirring Sufi music, MP Singh has captured the hearts of many with hits such as 'Tose Naina Laage Re' and 'Thagiyaan.' His latest medley, 'Sanson Ki Maala x Kahani Suno,' continues to garner widespread acclaim on streaming platforms.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Avasa Resort on December 31, 2024, this enchanting evening combines soulful melodies with vibrant celebrations. With tickets priced at ₹2100 for stag entry and ₹4100 for couples, organizers urge music enthusiasts to secure their spot soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

