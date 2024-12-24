Celebrate 2025: Grand New Year's Eve Bash in Sri Ganganagar!

In Sri Ganganagar, the excitement for 2025 starts early with a much-awaited New Year's Eve celebration at Tu Jhoom. The event promises a captivating live performance from the city's very own musical icon, Mohinder Pal Singh, known affectionately as MP Singh.

Famed for his soul-stirring Sufi music, MP Singh has captured the hearts of many with hits such as 'Tose Naina Laage Re' and 'Thagiyaan.' His latest medley, 'Sanson Ki Maala x Kahani Suno,' continues to garner widespread acclaim on streaming platforms.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Avasa Resort on December 31, 2024, this enchanting evening combines soulful melodies with vibrant celebrations. With tickets priced at ₹2100 for stag entry and ₹4100 for couples, organizers urge music enthusiasts to secure their spot soon.

