Celebrating A Legacy: Atal Health Fair Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 662 Crore
The Atal Health Fair was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to celebrate the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event included the launch of 181 projects worth Rs 662 crore and emphasized healthcare services for the underprivileged.
- Country:
- India
In a grand event to commemorate Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Atal Health Fair on Tuesday in Lucknow. The two-day event saw the launch of 181 projects totaling Rs 662 crore aimed at fostering development and healthcare in the region.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Vajpayee's transformative role in Indian politics and noted the revival and impact of health fairs initially launched during Vajpayee's leadership. Adityanath praised Singh for his contributions to Lucknow's development and addressed initiatives for empowering the differently-abled, including pension enhancements and distribution of assistive devices.
Defence Minister Singh reminisced about Vajpayee's enduring legacy, recounting stories of his leadership both in India and internationally. Singh underscored the current government's accomplishments under Prime Minister Modi, notably the increase in medical colleges and AIIMS across India, as part of the ongoing advancements in the health sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
