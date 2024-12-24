Left Menu

A Cinematic Tribute: Remembering Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pivotal figure in Indian parallel cinema, was cremated with state honours following his passing due to chronic kidney disease. Benegal, celebrated for films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant,' left an indelible mark on India's cinematic narrative, capturing its multifaceted realities.

Updated: 24-12-2024 19:24 IST
Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, credited with revolutionizing Indian cinema through the parallel cinema movement, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. The director, known for iconic films such as 'Ankur' and 'Nishant,' passed away at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease.

A gathering of notable cinema personalities, including actors Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapoor, and filmmaker Govind Nihalani, paid their respects. Benegal's contributions to the Indian film landscape were lauded, with many describing his ability to encapsulate the diverse realities of India.

Shyam Benegal, remembered fondly by actors and directors alike, left a lasting impact on those he worked with, fostering a passionate pursuit of creativity. His unique approach to storytelling and deep-rooted passion for cinema made him a legend, an icon who will be revered for generations.

