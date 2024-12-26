Left Menu

Renewing the Sacred: Excavation of 'Mrityu Kup' Boosts Religious Tourism in Sambhal

The Uttar Pradesh district administration has started renovating the 'Mrityu Kup' at Kot Purvi, Sambhal, to restore its spiritual significance. The well, abandoned and debris-filled, holds mythological importance. This initiative aims to enhance religious tourism in the area, amidst tensions from a recent mosque survey.

  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to rejuvenate cultural and spiritual sites, the administration of a district in Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a renovation and excavation project of the 'Mrityu Kup,' an ancient well located in Sambhal.

Considered a potent symbol of religious significance, the 'Mrityu Kup' had been left neglected, filled with debris over the years. Local residents believe the well holds spiritual value, offering the promise of salvation to those who bathe in it.

This initiative is anticipated to invigorate religious tourism in Sambhal. Yet, the region has seen unrest, following a court-ordered survey of the nearby Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in violence and clashes between protesters and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

