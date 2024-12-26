Hyderabad's Cinematic Ambitions: From Tollywood to Hollywood Hub
The Telangana government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to transform Hyderabad into an international hub for film shoots, welcoming both Telugu and foreign filmmakers. Reddy emphasized the film industry's significance alongside IT and pharma, promising a cabinet sub-committee to address industry challenges and foster global collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to elevate Hyderabad's standing in the global film industry, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged government support to make the city a prime location for international film shootings.
During a meeting with Telugu film personalities, Reddy highlighted the importance of the cinema industry, equating it to vital sectors like IT and pharma. He announced the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to tackle industry issues and encouraged the film fraternity to form their own panel.
The government plans to host a major convention, enticing Hollywood and Bollywood filmmakers to choose Hyderabad for their projects. Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju noted the existing multilingual shoots, underscoring the ambition to make Hyderabad an international cinema hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)