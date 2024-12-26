Hyderabad's Cinematic Ambitions: From Tollywood to Hollywood Hub

In a bold move to elevate Hyderabad's standing in the global film industry, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged government support to make the city a prime location for international film shootings.

During a meeting with Telugu film personalities, Reddy highlighted the importance of the cinema industry, equating it to vital sectors like IT and pharma. He announced the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to tackle industry issues and encouraged the film fraternity to form their own panel.

The government plans to host a major convention, enticing Hollywood and Bollywood filmmakers to choose Hyderabad for their projects. Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju noted the existing multilingual shoots, underscoring the ambition to make Hyderabad an international cinema hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)