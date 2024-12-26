Left Menu

Devotional Surge at Sabarimala: Mandala Puja Marks Pilgrimage Peak

Thousands gathered at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the auspicious mandala puja, ending the 41-day pilgrimage first leg. The sacred ritual featured the 'thanka anki' attire. Temple authorities expect reopening for the makaravilakku festival on December 30. Pilgrim numbers showed significant growth compared to last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of profound devotion, thousands of devotees thronged the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Thursday as the sacred mandala puja was performed at the hill shrine, marking the end of the first segment of the annual 41-day pilgrimage.

The mandala puja, conducted in a solemn and spiritual atmosphere, took place between noon and 12.30 pm, following the ceremonial adornment of Lord Ayyappa's idol with the ''thanka anki,'' a sacred golden attire brought to the temple complex in a grand procession on Wednesday evening.

Temple authorities announced the temple would close for the night amid the recitation of 'Harivarasanam', with plans to reopen on December 30 for the makaravilakku festival, concluding on January 14. Despite the challenges, 32.5 lakh pilgrims visited, surpassing last year's statistic by 4.07 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

