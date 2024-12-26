Netanyahu Thanks Modi for Hanukkah Greetings Highlighting Global Friendship
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for Hanukkah greetings, emphasizing global friendship. Netanyahu highlighted the holiday's theme of 'light over darkness', paralleling an ongoing narrative in Israel. Modi extended wishes in Hebrew on social platform X, celebrating unity and peace.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Hanukkah greetings, emphasizing the continued friendship between their nations. Netanyahu highlighted the significance of the holiday as emblematic of 'light over darkness', a narrative he often uses reflecting Israel's challenges.
Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the sentiment, posting his best wishes in Hebrew on social media platform X, symbolically aligning the Indian Festival of Lights, Deepawali, with Hanukkah's themes of hope and resilience.
Reflecting diplomatic warmth, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Israeli minister Gideon Sa'ar, who responded with appreciation. Cultural ties further solidified as Israel's Consul General in Mumbai praised Modi for acknowledging the celebration as a festival of miracles.
