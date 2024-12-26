Left Menu

Telangana CM's Staunch Stance on Cinema Industry: Enhancing Partnerships Amidst Challenges

Telangana's Chief Minister assures a visiting Telugu cinema industry delegation of no compromise on law and order, highlighting recent tensions following actor Allu Arjun's arrest. Plans are underway for a Cabinet Sub-Committee to resolve industry issues, focusing on collaborative growth while ensuring social responsibility.

Updated: 26-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:39 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday emphasized to a visiting Telugu cinema industry delegation that law and order will not be compromised in the state, applying the same rigorously to the film fraternity.

In a meeting with the delegation, including producer Venkata Ramana Reddy and other film stalwarts, the CM announced plans for a Cabinet Sub-Committee to address industry challenges, suggesting an in-house panel as well. This follows tensions after actor Allu Arjun's arrest, sparking debates about strained relations between the government and cinema industry.

The CM expressed the state's commitment to the industry, equating its importance to IT and pharma sectors, and revealed plans for a major convention to attract global filmmaking to Hyderabad. The industry was urged to recognize its social responsibility in fighting societal issues like drug misuse, with emphasis on making Hyderabad an international cinema hub. Discussions also touched on the possibilities of Hollywood shooting in the city and ticket pricing policies for special film screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

