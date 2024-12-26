Pallavi Gurjar's Bold Cinematic Debut: Unveiling 'Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake'

New Delhi [India], December 26: Pallavi Gurjar, an accomplished veteran of the entertainment and theater industry, steps into the role of producer with the film 'Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake'.

Her rich portfolio includes collaborations with Hema Malini, Lillete Dubey, and Anupam Kher, which speaks volumes about her experience and credibility in the field.

Motivated by K.S. Khatana's book, 'The Game Behind Saffron Terror', Pallavi brings an audacious narrative to the screen, tackling the intricate intersection of politics and security that has plagued India. The film, despite a controversial journey concerning its release, has now received approval from the Mumbai High Court, promising a thought-provoking view for its audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)