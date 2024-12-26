Left Menu

Pallavi Gurjar's Bold Cinematic Debut: Unveiling 'Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake'

Pallavi Gurjar, with 20+ years in the entertainment industry, is making her debut as a producer with the film 'Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake'. Inspired by K.S. Khatana's book, the film explores the overlap of politics and security. The trailer has received significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:08 IST
Pallavi Gurjar's Bold Cinematic Debut: Unveiling 'Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake'
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 26: Pallavi Gurjar, an accomplished veteran of the entertainment and theater industry, steps into the role of producer with the film 'Match Fixing- The Nation At Stake'.

Her rich portfolio includes collaborations with Hema Malini, Lillete Dubey, and Anupam Kher, which speaks volumes about her experience and credibility in the field.

Motivated by K.S. Khatana's book, 'The Game Behind Saffron Terror', Pallavi brings an audacious narrative to the screen, tackling the intricate intersection of politics and security that has plagued India. The film, despite a controversial journey concerning its release, has now received approval from the Mumbai High Court, promising a thought-provoking view for its audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024