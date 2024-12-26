Kashmir's Young Voice: Ayaan Sajad Receives Prestigious Bal Puraskar

In a moment of pride for Kashmir, 13-year-old Sufi singer Ayaan Sajad has been honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024, presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The prestigious award recognizes his significant contributions to art and culture, marking a remarkable achievement for the young artist.

Hailing from south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Sajad gained prominence through his soulful rendition of 'Be Dard Dadi Chane,' a song originally penned by famed Kashmiri poet Shamas Fakeer. He credits independent artists in Kashmir as major inspirations for his musical journey.

Receiving this honor comes with the responsibility of embodying the spirit of young talent; a call echoed by leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Omar Abdullah, they expressed their hope that Sajad's success will uplift and inspire other young talents across the region.

