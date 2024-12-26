Left Menu

Kashmir's Young Voice: Ayaan Sajad Receives Prestigious Bal Puraskar

Ayaan Sajad, a 13-year-old Sufi singer from Kashmir, received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 for his contributions to art and culture. The award celebrates young talents across various fields. Sajad, inspired by Kashmiri artists, gained fame with his soulful rendition of a traditional song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:10 IST
Kashmir's Young Voice: Ayaan Sajad Receives Prestigious Bal Puraskar
Ayaan Sajad
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment of pride for Kashmir, 13-year-old Sufi singer Ayaan Sajad has been honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024, presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The prestigious award recognizes his significant contributions to art and culture, marking a remarkable achievement for the young artist.

Hailing from south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Sajad gained prominence through his soulful rendition of 'Be Dard Dadi Chane,' a song originally penned by famed Kashmiri poet Shamas Fakeer. He credits independent artists in Kashmir as major inspirations for his musical journey.

Receiving this honor comes with the responsibility of embodying the spirit of young talent; a call echoed by leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Omar Abdullah, they expressed their hope that Sajad's success will uplift and inspire other young talents across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024