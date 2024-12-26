Left Menu

China's Box Office and Tricksters: An Entertainment Update

China's box office revenues hit a historic low on Christmas Eve due to underwhelming film selection and the rise of streaming. Meanwhile, fraudsters in China exploit financially struggling individuals, inspired by Squid Game, using deceitful schemes that offer false hope rather than life-threatening challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling revelation, China's box office revenues plummeted on Christmas Eve to their lowest in over a decade, according to data from ticket platform Maoyan. Analysts like Zhang Yiwu from Peking University highlight a mix of lackluster film options and an increase in streaming services as key contributors.

Simultaneously, China's economy showcases a grim scenario where fraudsters draw inspiration from the popular TV series, Squid Game. These tricksters target those in financial distress, offering promises of financial relief through dubious means, often failing to match their extravagant claims.

While reminiscent of the high-stakes Korean drama, these schemes do not jeopardize lives but instead exploit the vulnerable with false assurances of debt solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

