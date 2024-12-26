China's Box Office and Tricksters: An Entertainment Update

In a startling revelation, China's box office revenues plummeted on Christmas Eve to their lowest in over a decade, according to data from ticket platform Maoyan. Analysts like Zhang Yiwu from Peking University highlight a mix of lackluster film options and an increase in streaming services as key contributors.

Simultaneously, China's economy showcases a grim scenario where fraudsters draw inspiration from the popular TV series, Squid Game. These tricksters target those in financial distress, offering promises of financial relief through dubious means, often failing to match their extravagant claims.

While reminiscent of the high-stakes Korean drama, these schemes do not jeopardize lives but instead exploit the vulnerable with false assurances of debt solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)