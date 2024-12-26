Punjab Unites for Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid homage at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during the Shaheedi Jor Mela, honoring the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons. Thousands attended, while police ensured smooth logistics and security. The event highlighted unmatched dedication and sacrifice in Sikh history.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, participating in the three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela to honor the sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas, sons of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.
The governor and police officials emphasized the extraordinary bravery of the young Sahibzadas, who resisted the Mughal regime at ages 9 and 6, alongside their grandmother, Mata Gujri.
With thousands attending, security was a priority. Over 4,000 police personnel, backed by CCTV monitoring and shuttle services, ensured smooth proceedings. The city experienced heavy traffic as devotees flocked to pay respects amidst cold weather conditions.
