Aceh's Resilient Memory: 20 Years After the Tsunami

Tens of thousands in Indonesia's Aceh province marked a solemn occasion on Thursday, reflecting on the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami that struck 20 years ago. The catastrophe claimed around 230,000 lives globally, with Indonesia experiencing the highest toll.

Survivors visited mass graves, laying flowers in remembrance of the loved ones lost to the giant wave. Infrastructure in the region has since been fortified with international support, and early warning systems are in place to protect residents from future tsunamis.

Similar scenes unfolded across Asia, with memorials in Thailand, India, and Sri Lanka, each country grieving its own deep scars left by the disaster. Though two decades have passed, the memories and pain remain poignant for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)