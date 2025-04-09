Greece's Rail Disaster: Investigation Overshadowed by Resignations and Doubts

In a development that underlines the complexity surrounding Greece's 2023 train crash investigation, Christos Papadimitriou, the head of the railway division at Greece's Air and Rail Accident Investigation Authority (HARSIA), has resigned. His departure follows a judicial order for a further probe into the authority's findings.

The tragic collision, which claimed 57 lives, has spotlighted longstanding neglect of Greece's rail infrastructure. Many Greeks see the incident as indicative of systemic safety failings and a broader mistrust in public institutions has manifested in street protests.

The investigation by HARSIA, initiated over a year after the accident, faced hurdles, including corrected reports concerning the fireball's origin. As new probes loom, the search for accountability and answers continues amidst public skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)