Cultural Shifts at Agartala: Book Fair Amid Bangladesh Absence

The 43rd Agartala Book Fair, set from January 2 to 14, 2025, will miss the presence of Bangladeshi publishers, an official announced on Friday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the 12-day event in Badharghat. Despite the absence of Bangladeshi publishers, the fair will feature participants from Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, and local firms.

The absence follows political and visa challenges post-Sheikh Hasina's ouster, impacting participation in Agartala and Kolkata's fairs. The Tripura government's scheduling shift aims to avoid board exam season, providing students a chance to attend more freely.

