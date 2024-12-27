Left Menu

Cultural Shifts at Agartala: Book Fair Amid Bangladesh Absence

The 43rd Agartala Book Fair will occur from January 2 to 14, 2025. This year, Bangladesh publishers will be absent due to internal issues and visa problems, marking their first absence in years. Local and national publishers from India will participate in this rescheduled event.

Updated: 27-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:35 IST
  • India

The 43rd Agartala Book Fair, set from January 2 to 14, 2025, will miss the presence of Bangladeshi publishers, an official announced on Friday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the 12-day event in Badharghat. Despite the absence of Bangladeshi publishers, the fair will feature participants from Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, and local firms.

The absence follows political and visa challenges post-Sheikh Hasina's ouster, impacting participation in Agartala and Kolkata's fairs. The Tripura government's scheduling shift aims to avoid board exam season, providing students a chance to attend more freely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

