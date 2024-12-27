Denis Villeneuve: Bringing Focus Back to Filmmaking

Denis Villeneuve, the celebrated filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed Dune adaptations, has revealed his unwavering stance on banning phones from his movie sets. Speaking to Deadline, the three-time Oscar-nominated director emphasized the need for total focus and presence during the creative process, a core philosophy he maintains.

Villeneuve believes that cinema is an 'act of presence,' explaining that just as a painter or dancer requires undivided attention to their craft, filmmakers and their crews must be fully engaged. "Cinema is an act of presence," he stated, underscoring that distractions disrupt essential collaboration.

The director, who has consistently applied this approach since his career's beginning, views mobile phones as significant interruptions to the necessary focus. Highlighting the importance of collective dedication, he remarked, "When you say cut, you don't want someone rushing to their phone."

Villeneuve also touched on his personal struggles with technology, describing its addictive pull. Despite acknowledging the lure of constant connectivity, he aspires to disconnect, likening the sensation to "fresh air."

His successful Dune adaptations—grossing a combined USD 1.12 billion globally and winning multiple Academy Awards—have solidified Villeneuve's place in cinema history. Looking forward, he plans to begin filming a third Dune installment based on 'Dune Messiah' in 2025 or 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)