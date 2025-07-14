Left Menu

Iconic Actress B. Saroja Devi Passes Away at 87: Remembering a Cinematic Legend

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourn the loss of legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, who enchanted audiences with her performances in over 200 films across various Indian languages. Her illustrious career earned her prestigious awards, establishing her as a pivotal figure in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:20 IST
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of iconic actress B. Saroja Devi, who left an indelible mark on the Kannada film industry. Bommai lauded her as a 'superstar' and a 'great asset' to the state and the entertainment world during her illustrious career.

'She was a superstar in her heydays,' Bommai told reporters. Renowned for her work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, Devi collaborated with leading actors of her time and bagged honors like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Even in her later years, she retained a lively spirit that endeared her to many. Saroja Devi, who graced around 200 films over seven decades, passed away at 87.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the late actress, acknowledging her profound impact on Indian cinema. In a social media post, he lamented the 'significant loss' to the industry and celebrated Devi's captivating performances in timeless films. Devi began her prolific career with 'Mahakavi Kalidasa' in Kannada and rose to stardom in multiple Indian film industries, leaving a rich legacy at her passing.

