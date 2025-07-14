Left Menu

Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress B Saroja Devi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid tribute to B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87. Celebrated for her versatility, she acted in over 200 films across multiple languages. Her illustrious career spanned six decades, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She received prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:38 IST
Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress B Saroja Devi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and B Sarojadevi (R) (Photo: ANI and X/ @RAshokaBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of renowned actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87. Known for her incredible versatility, Saroja Devi's illustrious career in Indian cinema stretched over six decades, with over 200 films across five languages.

PM Modi expressed his condolences on the social media platform 'X', hailing Saroja Devi as an 'exemplary icon' of Indian cinema and culture. Highlighting her diverse roles and themes, he noted the indelible impact she left on generations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid homage, recalling her captivating performances in blockbuster films.

Born in Bengaluru in 1938, Saroja Devi began her career at 17 and quickly rose to stardom. She achieved fame in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, starring alongside legends like MG Ramachandran. Honored with the Padma Bhushan and multiple accolades, her legacy as a pioneering actress continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025