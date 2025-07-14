Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress B Saroja Devi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid tribute to B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87. Celebrated for her versatility, she acted in over 200 films across multiple languages. Her illustrious career spanned six decades, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She received prestigious awards, including the Padma Bhushan.
In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of renowned actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87. Known for her incredible versatility, Saroja Devi's illustrious career in Indian cinema stretched over six decades, with over 200 films across five languages.
PM Modi expressed his condolences on the social media platform 'X', hailing Saroja Devi as an 'exemplary icon' of Indian cinema and culture. Highlighting her diverse roles and themes, he noted the indelible impact she left on generations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid homage, recalling her captivating performances in blockbuster films.
Born in Bengaluru in 1938, Saroja Devi began her career at 17 and quickly rose to stardom. She achieved fame in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, starring alongside legends like MG Ramachandran. Honored with the Padma Bhushan and multiple accolades, her legacy as a pioneering actress continues to inspire.
