Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress B Saroja Devi

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of renowned actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87. Known for her incredible versatility, Saroja Devi's illustrious career in Indian cinema stretched over six decades, with over 200 films across five languages.

PM Modi expressed his condolences on the social media platform 'X', hailing Saroja Devi as an 'exemplary icon' of Indian cinema and culture. Highlighting her diverse roles and themes, he noted the indelible impact she left on generations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid homage, recalling her captivating performances in blockbuster films.

Born in Bengaluru in 1938, Saroja Devi began her career at 17 and quickly rose to stardom. She achieved fame in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, starring alongside legends like MG Ramachandran. Honored with the Padma Bhushan and multiple accolades, her legacy as a pioneering actress continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)