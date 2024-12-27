Wicked Success: Behind the Scenes with Director Jon M. Chu

Director Jon M. Chu, known for his work on 'Wicked,' faced substantial pressure to deliver a cinematic masterpiece, feeling the weight of expectations from both himself and his Universal Pictures team. The film, which opened in November, retells the story of the green-skinned student who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, garnering $114 million in U.S. and Canadian box offices and $50.2 million internationally.

With musical talents like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo leading the cast, this first part of the adaptation mirrors the celebrated Broadway show and its literary roots in Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel. Written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox with music by Stephen Schwartz, 'Wicked: Part 1' continues to celebrate its diverse casting, featuring actors of color and those from LGBTQ+ communities, which Chu considers normalizing Hollywood's rich variety of talent.

As audiences enjoyed the magic of 'Wicked,' Chu promises even more revelations in the film's second half. Anticipation builds for its digital release on December 31, with Chu encouraging viewers to expect even more from his principal stars and hinting at just how 'juicy and yummy' the continuation will be.

