A Scholar's Humble Journey: Manmohan Singh's Cambridge Days

Manmohan Singh, while studying at Cambridge University on a scholarship in the mid-1950s, frequently faced financial struggles that forced him to make sacrifices, sometimes skipping meals or surviving on a Cadbury's chocolate bar, according to his daughter Daman Singh.

Despite these challenges, Singh achieved a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957. Daman's book 'Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan', published by HarperCollins in 2014, shares the story of her parents, highlighting her father's resilience and simplicity.

The book details Singh's early life in Punjab, now part of Pakistan, and his humble lifestyle at Cambridge. With expenses far exceeding his scholarship funds, Singh lived frugally, relying solely on his careful budgeting and occasional help from friends when family support was delayed.

