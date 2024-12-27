Blaze Engulfs Iconic Morrison Hotel, Once Immortalized by The Doors

The historic Morrison Hotel, famed for its connection to rock legends The Doors, suffered significant damage as a fire raged through the structure in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

Once a vibrant hub, the four-storey building has stood empty for over ten years. More than 100 firefighters battled the flames for nearly two hours before managing to control the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The iconic hotel was immortalized on the cover of The Doors' 1970 album 'Morrison Hotel', captured by celebrated photographer Henry Diltz. Despite resistance from hotel staff, Diltz photographed the band through the hotel lobby window, securing a piece of music history. Now, the building's roof has collapsed, raising concerns about its future stability. It had recently served as a firefighter training site.

