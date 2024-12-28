Global Leaders Pay Tribute to India's Economic Architect

In a show of international respect, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Mauritius Foreign Minister, Dhananjay Ramful, arrived in India to pay their respects to the late Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister.

Wangchuck placed a wreath on Singh's mortal remains during the funeral ceremony held at Nigambodh Ghat. Manmohan Singh, renowned as the architect of India's economic reforms, served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Under Singh's leadership, India fostered stronger relations with key nations, including Bhutan and Mauritius. Other dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present to pay their last respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)