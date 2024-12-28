Left Menu

Global Leaders Pay Tribute to India's Economic Architect

King of Bhutan and Mauritius Foreign Minister paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The funeral took place at Nigambodh Ghat, attended by Indian leaders. Singh, known for his economic reforms, passed away at 92. His leadership improved India's relations with several countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:25 IST
Global Leaders Pay Tribute to India's Economic Architect
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of international respect, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Mauritius Foreign Minister, Dhananjay Ramful, arrived in India to pay their respects to the late Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister.

Wangchuck placed a wreath on Singh's mortal remains during the funeral ceremony held at Nigambodh Ghat. Manmohan Singh, renowned as the architect of India's economic reforms, served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Under Singh's leadership, India fostered stronger relations with key nations, including Bhutan and Mauritius. Other dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present to pay their last respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024