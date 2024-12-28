Adityanath's Outreach for Maha Kumbh 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite him to the Maha Kumbh 2024 in Prayagraj. They discussed issues related to Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath also met other dignitaries, including Ram Nath Kovind and BJP president J P Nadda.
In a strategic outreach, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Adityanath extended an invitation to Shah for the upcoming Maha Kumbh set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2024.
Details of their encounter remain confidential, but insiders suggest discussions on pressing matters concerning Uttar Pradesh were at the forefront. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening political alliances ahead of the Maha Kumbh preparations.
Furthermore, Adityanath engaged with former president Ram Nath Kovind, BJP President J P Nadda, and newly appointed Mizoram Governor V K Singh, presenting each dignitary with a commemorative plaque of the Maha Kumbh, reinforcing the event's cultural and spiritual significance.
