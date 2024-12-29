Left Menu

A Century of Legends: Celebrating Icons of Indian Cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the centenaries of iconic Indian cinema figures Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast. He praised their global contributions and lasting impact on India's cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:22 IST
In his latest Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the centenary of four legendary figures in Indian cinema: Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Tapan Sinha. These icons, Modi noted, have significantly contributed to putting India on the global cultural map.

Modi specifically highlighted how Raj Kapoor's films showcased India's soft power to the world. He praised Mohammed Rafi's timeless voice, which continues to captivate audiences, embodying a variety of emotions through music.

The Prime Minister also lauded Akkineni Nageswara Rao for elevating Telugu cinema and Tapan Sinha for infusing his films with social consciousness. As these legends reach their 100th birth anniversary, their work remains a source of inspiration for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

