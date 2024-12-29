Left Menu

Legacy of Acharya Kishore Kunal: A Tribute to a Life Dedicated to Service

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and founder secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, passed away due to cardiac arrest at age 74. He was noted for his contributions to religious and social causes in Bihar. His demise was mourned by political leaders and the public alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:51 IST
Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired Indian Police Service officer and the founding secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, passed away on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 74. His family confirmed that he was rushed to a hospital in Patna where he was pronounced dead early in the morning.

Kunal's contributions to religious and social causes were widely acknowledged, having served as the president of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts. His son, Saayan Kunal, and daughter-in-law, Shambhavi Chaudhary, an MP from Samastipur, witnessed his final moments. Prominent figures, including several ministers, visited his residence to pay their respects.

The cremation is slated for Monday in his native village in Hajipur. Bihar's Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their heartfelt condolences. Both commended him for successfully integrating religious service with social duty, marking his death as a significant loss to multiple communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

