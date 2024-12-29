Legacy of Acharya Kishore Kunal: A Tribute to a Life Dedicated to Service

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired Indian Police Service officer and the founding secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, passed away on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 74. His family confirmed that he was rushed to a hospital in Patna where he was pronounced dead early in the morning.

Kunal's contributions to religious and social causes were widely acknowledged, having served as the president of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts. His son, Saayan Kunal, and daughter-in-law, Shambhavi Chaudhary, an MP from Samastipur, witnessed his final moments. Prominent figures, including several ministers, visited his residence to pay their respects.

The cremation is slated for Monday in his native village in Hajipur. Bihar's Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their heartfelt condolences. Both commended him for successfully integrating religious service with social duty, marking his death as a significant loss to multiple communities.

