Koneru Humpy's Triumph: A Proud Moment for India
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised Koneru Humpy for her outstanding achievement in winning the FIDE Women's Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Humpy, at 37, emerged victorious in New York, defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. Her win marks a stellar year for Indian chess, reflecting national pride.
In a remarkable feat, Koneru Humpy clinched the FIDE Women's Rapid Chess Championship 2024, earning accolades for Indian chess. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed her victory as 'incredible.'
Competing in New York, Humpy, aged 37, triumphed over Irene Sukandar of Indonesia, drawing the spotlight on her prowess.
Naidu's congratulatory message emphasized the national pride tied to Humpy's success, describing it as a phenomenal achievement for India in the arena of chess.
