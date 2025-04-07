Mallya Claims Victory as Indian Banks Recover Twice the Debt Amount
Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron, asserts that Indian banks have accessed Rs 14,131.6 crore of his properties, outweighing his owed amount. Highlighting government reports, Mallya stresses that this will bolster his UK bankruptcy case. India's extradition efforts continue against him and other fugitives.
Vijay Mallya, the notorious fugitive liquor baron, has claimed a significant win, stating that Indian banks have accessed his properties valued at Rs 14,131.6 crore—an amount more than twice his debt to public sector banks.
Mallya, referencing a report from the Finance Ministry, suggested that the banks have recovered an amount far exceeding the Rs 6,203 crore ordered by the Debt Recovery Tribunal. This, he states, will aid his UK bankruptcy annulment case.
India continues its pursuit of extraditing Mallya, who owes Rs 9,000 crore, amidst ongoing financial disputes and legal battles abroad involving a consortium led by the State Bank of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
