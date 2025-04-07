Billy Joel: And So It Goes - The Soul of New York in Melody
A new documentary, 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes,' will debut at the Tribeca Festival 2025, profiling the legendary musician's life and creativity. Directed by Jessica Levin and Susan Lacy, it explores the intimate aspects of Joel's songwriting influenced by love, loss, and personal experiences.
The much-anticipated documentary 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival 2025, showcasing the life and musical journey of iconic American singer-songwriter Billy Joel. Directed by Jessica Levin and Susan Lacy, the film paints a comprehensive portrait of Joel's artistic evolution, focusing on the love, loss, and personal struggles that have shaped his illustrious career.
Announced at the NAB Show's Business Show of Entertainment event, the documentary will open the festival on June 4 at New York City's Beacon Theatre. The event signifies an ode to New York's vibrant cultural scene, with festival CEO Jane Rosenthal expressing her excitement over honoring a musician who truly encapsulates the city's spirit through his music.
The documentary, supported by HBO, promises an honest and musically rich exploration of Joel's life, marking a fitting inaugural tribute to the creativity and inspiration celebrated annually at the Tribeca Festival, which concludes on June 15.
