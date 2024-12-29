Mysterious Death Highlights Crackdown on LGBTQ+ in Russia

In a troubling development, a Russian man named Andrei Kotov, who ran a travel agency for gay individuals, was discovered dead in a Moscow detention center. His demise was reported by rights group OVD-Info, which monitors political arrests, amidst growing repression against LGBTQ+ rights in Russia.

Kotov, the head of 'Men Travel' agency, faced accusations of organizing and participating in extremist activities. Authorities conveyed to Kotov's attorney that he had died by suicide in his cell during pretrial detention. This tragic event follows allegations of harsh treatment by law enforcement during his arrest.

LGBTQ+ activism has been under severe threat since Russia's Supreme Court classified it as extremist last year, escalating fears of criminal prosecution. The Kremlin's intensified pressure on the LGBTQ+ community coincides with geopolitical tensions with the West, as President Putin links LGBTQ+ rights to threats against Russia's traditional values.

