Digital Shield: Ensuring Cyber Safety for Maha Kumbh Devotees
Preparations for the Maha Kumbh are nearing completion. Uttar Pradesh Police is implementing a cyber safety strategy for the expected 40 crore devotees, with support from IIT-Kanpur experts. A comprehensive awareness campaign is planned to prevent cyber fraud during the event.
- Country:
- India
As the Maha Kumbh approaches, preparations are in the final phase to accommodate 40 crore devotees anticipated to attend between January 13 and February 26. The Uttar Pradesh Police, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, is prioritizing a 'digital' and 'cyber safe' environment for the religious congregation.
The strategy to counter cybercrime involves collaboration between police forces and cyber professionals from esteemed institutions like IIT-Kanpur. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar announced that proactive measures, including arrests, have already been undertaken following cyber fraud complaints.
A robust awareness campaign targeting cyber safety will launch alongside the event. A recent meeting convened cyber experts and police leaders at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, chaired by Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, to devise effective crime prevention strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Temple Sees Surge in Devotees and Revenue
TTD to Immerse Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela with Model Temple
Tragedy at Shiva Temple: Devotees Suffer Severe Burns in LPG Blast
Pilgrimage of Peace: 70 Hindu Devotees Visit Katas Raj Temples
Devotees Donate Golden Crown to TTD's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple