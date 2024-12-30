A Legacy of Peace: The Life and Impact of Former President Jimmy Carter

Former United States President Jimmy Carter will be honored with a state funeral in Washington on January 9, following his passing at the age of 100. President Joe Biden has declared January 9 a National Day of Mourning to mark Carter's enduring legacy.

Carter, who played a crucial role in international peace through the Camp David Accords and other significant treaties, was commemorated by world leaders, including King Charles III and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Carter's humanitarian work earned him global respect, culminating in the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other notable figures such as Barack and Michelle Obama praised Carter's life dedicated to public service and peace. The Empire State Building will be lit in red, white, and blue as a tribute to his impact on American and global society.

(With inputs from agencies.)