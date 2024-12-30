Left Menu

A Legacy of Peace: The Life and Impact of Former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, will be honored with a state funeral on Jan 9, alongside a National Day of Mourning in the U.S. Known for his commitment to peace and human rights, Carter's post-presidency work gained him lasting recognition as a global humanitarian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:47 IST
A Legacy of Peace: The Life and Impact of Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • United States

Former United States President Jimmy Carter will be honored with a state funeral in Washington on January 9, following his passing at the age of 100. President Joe Biden has declared January 9 a National Day of Mourning to mark Carter's enduring legacy.

Carter, who played a crucial role in international peace through the Camp David Accords and other significant treaties, was commemorated by world leaders, including King Charles III and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Carter's humanitarian work earned him global respect, culminating in the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other notable figures such as Barack and Michelle Obama praised Carter's life dedicated to public service and peace. The Empire State Building will be lit in red, white, and blue as a tribute to his impact on American and global society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024