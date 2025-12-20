Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Dhaka as Slain Leader’s Funeral Sparks Protests

The streets of Dhaka see unrest as protests erupt following the killing of Inqilab Moncho leader, Sharif Osman Hadi. As his funeral approaches, demands for justice and critiques of governance mount, pressuring authorities to maintain order amidst rising tensions in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:39 IST
Protesters block roads and chant slogans at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The city of Dhaka finds itself gripped by tension as the funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi, the slain leader of Inqilab Moncho, approaches. Hadi was fatally shot at close range while traveling in a rickshaw on December 12 in the Bijoynagar area and later succumbed to his injuries in a Singapore hospital.

His death has ignited a wave of protests in Dhaka, with activists demanding justice. Despite Inqilab Moncho's calls for peace, the capital remains on edge. Citizen groups are now calling for the resignation of the home adviser, citing a failure to maintain law and order. Sixteen organizations have voiced their concerns about the deteriorating public safety, demanding swift action to restore stability.

Prominent groups such as Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee and Network for Democratic Bangladesh have accused vested interests of exploiting the incident for political instability. The attacks on the media, particularly at Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, have drawn condemnation from Bangladesh's Editors' Council, highlighting threats to press freedom.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claims the violence is part of a plot to create electoral uncertainty, further intensifying the political landscape. As the funeral procession looms, the interim government faces mounting pressure to ensure peace and order prevail. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

