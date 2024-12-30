Left Menu

Hollywood Scandals Take Center Stage: Top 10 Controversies in 2024

The entertainment world in 2024 was marked by a slew of controversies involving various celebrities. From Allu Arjun's legal troubles and Poonam Pandey's publicity stunt to the Hema Committee revelations and Kapil Sharma's controversial remarks, the industry faced tumultuous events that gained significant public and media attention.

Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The entertainment industry witnessed numerous headlines in 2024 that were hard to ignore. Celebrities like Allu Arjun, Poonam Pandey, and Kangana Ranaut found themselves embroiled in controversies that rocked the core of showbiz.

The year started with Allu Arjun's arrest following a tragic stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey faced backlash after her team falsely reported her death from cervical cancer, intending to raise awareness.

Furthermore, the Malayalam industry shuddered under the revelations of the Justice Hema Committee report, accused of widespread harassment. Such events added to the turbulent year for the world of film and television, keeping social media and public discourse abuzz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

