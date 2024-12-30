Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2024: Unity and Preparation in Prayagraj

As 2024 winds down, Uttar Pradesh is fast-tracking preparations at Sangam for the Maha Kumbh, set to begin on January 13. Authorities anticipate 40 crore pilgrims will attend this major religious event. Efforts include ghat construction, accommodation, and diverse infrastructure enhancements amidst challenges of erosion and encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:14 IST
As 2024 comes to a conclusion, Uttar Pradesh is vigorously finalizing preparations at Prayagraj's Sangam for the Maha Kumbh, which kicks off on January 13. Dubbed the 'Maha Kumbh of unity' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event is expected to draw a staggering 40 crore pilgrims to its religious festivities.

The grand preparation involves an extensive makeover. Over 160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets, and a 1,250-km pipeline network are being established, along with massive landscaping, lighting, and the construction of roads and ghats, ensuring a grand setting for this world-renowned event.

Immovable challenges such as erosion have reduced land availability, complicating the logistics of the event. Nevertheless, with land reclamation efforts, meticulous planning, and infrastructure development, officials remain optimistic about meeting the January deadline. The state views this not merely as a religious event but a significant matter of honor, akin to the Ram Temple consecration earlier this year.

