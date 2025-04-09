Left Menu

India Reviews Haj Preparations: Ensuring Smooth Journey for Pilgrims in 2025

Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar and team arrived in Jeddah to oversee the 2025 Haj preparations for Indian pilgrims, highlighting India's commitment to a well-organized pilgrimage. The Union Minister earlier engaged with Saudi counterparts to solidify arrangements, emphasizing strong bilateral ties.

Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar arrived in Jeddah to review Haj preparations for Indian pilgrims (Image: X@CGIJeddah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, along with Joint Secretary CPS Bakshi, has arrived in Jeddah to assess the ongoing preparations for the Haj pilgrimage intended for Indian citizens. This move is indicative of the Indian government's dedication to ensuring a seamless journey for Haj pilgrims.

The Ministry highlighted the visit's significance in a social media post, emphasizing the collaborative effort to organize a stress-free pilgrimage. This visit comes after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's earlier trip to Saudi Arabia, where key agreements were signed, and collaborative discussions with Saudi officials took place.

Rijiju's engagements included signing the Bilateral Agreement for Haj 2025 and attending the Hajj and Umrah Conference. Reviewing transportation, administrative, and healthcare arrangements was also crucial. The focus on strong Indo-Saudi ties continues to enhance the pilgrimage experience for Indian pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

