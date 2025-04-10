Left Menu

Historic Reunion: Sikh Pilgrims Flock to Pakistan for Baisakhi Mela

Over 6,700 Sikh pilgrims from India visited Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi Mela and the formation of the Khalsa sect. This year marks the 326th anniversary, with heightened cross-border cooperation. Pakistan has issued an unprecedented number of visas, enhancing cultural ties and promoting interfaith harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Over 6,700 Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan through the Wagah Border on Thursday, marking the beginning of the Baisakhi Mela festivities and commemorating the establishment of the Khalsa sect.

This year, Baisakhi coincides with the 326th anniversary of the Khalsa's founding by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. A central ceremony is scheduled for April 14 at the Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib.

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan has issued 6,751 visas to Indian Sikhs for the festival, exceeding the usual quota under the 1974 Pakistan-India Religious Protocol Agreement. The additional visas were granted at the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

