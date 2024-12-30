Left Menu

Digital Innovations to Transform Upcoming Maha Kumbh Festival

Advanced technology will streamline the management of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, using AI-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands, and mobile applications to track pilgrims. Additional measures include smart parking, multilingual digital services, and comprehensive digital monitoring to provide a seamless and grand experience at the 12-yearly event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:15 IST
Digital Innovations to Transform Upcoming Maha Kumbh Festival
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize event management, the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is set to deploy cutting-edge technology to streamline the headcount of pilgrims. This grand religious gathering, occurring once every 12 years, will embrace AI-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands, and mobile app tracking for effective crowd management, according to State Minister Suresh Khanna.

The ambitious technological integration includes advanced person attribute search cameras and RFID wristbands to monitor entry and exits efficiently. Meanwhile, a mobile app with GPS tracking will enhance real-time location services, ensuring every pilgrim's journey remains seamless during the 45-day event.

Further enhancing the pilgrim experience, the state government has launched multilingual digital services, automated solutions, and smart parking monitored through an Integrated Command Centre. Covering nearly 1,867 hectares, the parking facilities alone will cater to five lakh vehicles daily amid a transformative digital Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024