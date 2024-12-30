Digital Innovations to Transform Upcoming Maha Kumbh Festival

In a bid to revolutionize event management, the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is set to deploy cutting-edge technology to streamline the headcount of pilgrims. This grand religious gathering, occurring once every 12 years, will embrace AI-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands, and mobile app tracking for effective crowd management, according to State Minister Suresh Khanna.

The ambitious technological integration includes advanced person attribute search cameras and RFID wristbands to monitor entry and exits efficiently. Meanwhile, a mobile app with GPS tracking will enhance real-time location services, ensuring every pilgrim's journey remains seamless during the 45-day event.

Further enhancing the pilgrim experience, the state government has launched multilingual digital services, automated solutions, and smart parking monitored through an Integrated Command Centre. Covering nearly 1,867 hectares, the parking facilities alone will cater to five lakh vehicles daily amid a transformative digital Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)