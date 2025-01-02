Left Menu

When Ambedkar Visited an RSS Shakha: A Historical Encounter

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, visited an RSS shakha in 1940 in Maharashtra. Despite some differences, he expressed a sense of belonging to the organization. The Vishwa Samvad Kendra shared this historical visit through a statement, quoting a Marathi daily's 1940 report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:24 IST
B R Ambedkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, renowned for drafting the Indian Constitution, visited a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha in Maharashtra 85 years ago, according to the RSS communication wing's recent revelation.

During this visit, Ambedkar acknowledged ideological differences but spoke of a sense of attachment to the RSS.

The Vidarbha prant of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra shared this information, highlighting a January 1940 event where Ambedkar addressed RSS volunteers, a visit reported in the Marathi daily 'Kesari'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

