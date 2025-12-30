Left Menu

Turbulence in Maharashtra: Unrest Marks Civic Polls

Maharashtra's civic polls saw significant unrest across major cities like Nashik and Nagpur due to issues with ticket distribution. Political parties faced dissent and protests as longstanding loyalists were sidelined for newer candidates, leading to high drama and internal strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:26 IST
Turbulence in Maharashtra: Unrest Marks Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's civic elections have become a hotbed of political unrest, with cities like Nashik, Nagpur, and Mumbai witnessing dramatic scenes. The source of contention? Ticket distribution, which has left many aspirants feeling sidelined in favor of newcomers.

In Nashik, the situation intensified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters pursued local leaders, demanding clarity on candidate selections. Mired in controversy, the ticket distribution process has drawn criticism for sidelining dedicated workers in favor of recent arrivals.

Similar tensions erupted in Nagpur and Mumbai, with instances of protests and discontent among party workers. The unrest underscores the challenges political parties face in maintaining cohesion amid diverse electoral expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
2
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
3
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India
4
Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim

Gurugram Man Scammed by Friend for Sister's Cancer Treatment Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025