Turbulence in Maharashtra: Unrest Marks Civic Polls

Maharashtra's civic elections have become a hotbed of political unrest, with cities like Nashik, Nagpur, and Mumbai witnessing dramatic scenes. The source of contention? Ticket distribution, which has left many aspirants feeling sidelined in favor of newcomers.

In Nashik, the situation intensified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters pursued local leaders, demanding clarity on candidate selections. Mired in controversy, the ticket distribution process has drawn criticism for sidelining dedicated workers in favor of recent arrivals.

Similar tensions erupted in Nagpur and Mumbai, with instances of protests and discontent among party workers. The unrest underscores the challenges political parties face in maintaining cohesion amid diverse electoral expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)