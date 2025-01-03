Left Menu

Vaidyaratnam Joins Forces with Johns Hopkins in Groundbreaking Ayurvedic Research

The Vaidyaratnam Group is set for a landmark research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, focusing on cardiovascular diseases in the realm of Ayurveda. This partnership aims to merge traditional Indian medicine with modern research, promising significant advancements in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:08 IST
The Vaidyaratnam Group has announced an unprecedented collaboration with Johns Hopkins University to research cardiovascular diseases, marking the first Ayurvedic partnership of its kind. The alliance seeks to blend ancient Indian medical practices with cutting-edge scientific research.

Dr. E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss, Managing Director of Vaidyaratnam Group, highlighted the potential benefits of this collaboration, which will harness the strengths of both institutions. Johns Hopkins University, a pioneer in research since 1876, joins Vaidyaratnam in this innovative endeavor.

The partnership underscores Vaidyaratnam's commitment to validating Ayurveda through scientific methods, including artificial intelligence, and expands its global reach in countries like the US, Southeast Asia, and Europe. For more information, visit their website at www.vaidyaratnam.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)

