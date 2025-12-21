Left Menu

Ayush Mark: India's Leap Towards Global Leadership in Traditional Medicine

The launch of Ayush Mark marks a pivotal development in the traditional medicine sector, enhancing global credibility and quality standards for Indian Ayush products. It aims to facilitate better global market access and highlights India's commitment to transparency, quality, and leadership in traditional healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the Ayush Mark has been hailed as a milestone for the traditional medicine sector, setting new global quality standards. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, it underscores India's aim to position Ayurveda and related systems as trustworthy global healthcare solutions.

Adesh Sharma, CEO of Adven Biotech, described the launch as a transformative moment for the industry. The Ayush Premium Mark offers a unified, transparent framework that enhances international confidence in Ayush products, expected to boost exports and strengthen India's global wellness standing.

The initiative is expected to benefit not only manufacturers but the entire ecosystem, including farmers and researchers. Government and industry representatives highlight its potential to drive export growth and elevate India's stature in global healthcare diplomacy, aligning with consumer demands for natural, science-backed healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

