Honoring a Stalwart: Manmohan Singh's Legacy Celebrated

Prominent figures, including former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attended an 'akhand path' at the residence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday.

The event saw a large turnout of dignitaries, family members, and well-wishers paying their respects to Singh, who passed away on December 26. Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, recited a 'shabad' from the Sikh holy scriptures during the 'akhand path,' a continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib.

A formal prayer meeting to honor Singh is scheduled at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, continuing tributes to the leader who was instrumental in India's economic liberalization as Prime Minister from 2004-2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)