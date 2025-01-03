Godrej Enterprises Group Unveils Dynamic Brand Refresh to Unlock New Worlds

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – The Godrej Enterprises Group, a prominent diversified engineering and design-led conglomerate, has introduced a revitalized brand identity to enhance engagement with customers and stakeholders.

Designed to honor its storied past while committing to a forward-thinking future, GEG's new identity aims to contribute to India's developmental goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It integrates design-led innovation, consumer experience enhancement, and a push for sustainable choices. Chairman and Managing Director Jamshyd Godrej emphasized the group's dedication to remaining relevant and dynamic, geared towards increasing customer value and improving lives.

The refreshed identity features a striking purple color that symbolizes dynamism and ambition, blending seamlessly with GEG's trusted cursive logo. Executive Director Nyrika Holkar highlighted the brand's evolution towards more premium offerings and pioneering engineering solutions, evidence of its response to changing consumer aspirations and global industrial demands. As Godrej looks forward, the focus is on consistently unlocking new possibilities and setting new standards across all its sectors, including aerospace, energy, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)