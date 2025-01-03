Anil Kapoor Joins Matrimony.com for Community-Centric Campaign

Matrimony.com, a prominent matchmaking service provider, has announced the onboarding of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The move is part of an expansive marketing strategy centered around community-based matrimony services.

The Chennai-based company is set to launch a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Kapoor in various formats, including television commercials scheduled to premiere later this month.

According to Matrimony.com Founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, Kapoor's image as a devoted husband and father resonates with audiences, making him an ideal fit for the brand. The partnership will also feature commercials targeting the Brahmin, Rajput, Agarwal, and Kayastha matrimony communities, highlighting the company's commitment to diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)