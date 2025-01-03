Left Menu

Celebrated Author David Lodge Passes at 89

Renowned British novelist David Lodge has passed away at the age of 89. Famous for his Booker Prize-nominated novels and memorable TV adaptations, Lodge was also a respected academic. His prolific writing and vibrant family discussions left a lasting impact on literature and those who knew him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:27 IST
Celebrated Author David Lodge Passes at 89
author
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British author David Lodge, celebrated for his contributions to literature, has died at 89. Lodge was twice shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize, leaving behind a legacy of acclaimed novels and adaptations.

Known for 'Small World: An Academic Romance' and 'Nice Work', Lodge's novels gained significant attention. He also made his mark with the 'Changing Places' trilogy, which was adapted for television.

Lodge, a former English department faculty member at the University of Birmingham, retired to focus on his writing. His family fondly remembers him, and publisher Liz Foley expressed how deeply he will be missed. Lodge was honored with a CBE in 1998.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025