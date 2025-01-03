Celebrated Author David Lodge Passes at 89

British author David Lodge, celebrated for his contributions to literature, has died at 89. Lodge was twice shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize, leaving behind a legacy of acclaimed novels and adaptations.

Known for 'Small World: An Academic Romance' and 'Nice Work', Lodge's novels gained significant attention. He also made his mark with the 'Changing Places' trilogy, which was adapted for television.

Lodge, a former English department faculty member at the University of Birmingham, retired to focus on his writing. His family fondly remembers him, and publisher Liz Foley expressed how deeply he will be missed. Lodge was honored with a CBE in 1998.

(With inputs from agencies.)